Reviewing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bilibili and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 13.06 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -56.64 Skillz $230.12 million 19.00 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -26.46

Skillz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 0 9 0 3.00 Skillz 0 4 5 0 2.56

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $101.94, suggesting a potential upside of 35.33%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $23.61, suggesting a potential upside of 117.61%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.45% -23.68% -11.87% Skillz N/A -45.82% -22.31%

Risk & Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bilibili beats Skillz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

