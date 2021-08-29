Reviewing ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Save Foods and ICL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A ICL Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

ICL Group has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential downside of 11.65%. Given ICL Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICL Group is more favorable than Save Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of ICL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and ICL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A ICL Group 6.98% 9.56% 4.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Save Foods and ICL Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 94.65 -$1.59 million N/A N/A ICL Group $5.04 billion 1.77 $11.00 million $0.20 34.90

ICL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Summary

ICL Group beats Save Foods on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

