Reviewing MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 MaxLinear 0 4 5 0 2.56

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.15%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $50.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.65%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 6.74% 10.10% 8.05% MaxLinear -7.41% 18.89% 7.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 11.85 $17.95 million $0.24 126.71 MaxLinear $478.60 million 8.47 -$98.59 million $0.02 2,651.00

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats MaxLinear on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

