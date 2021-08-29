Reviewing REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REGENXBIO and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $154.57 million 8.82 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -10.73 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for REGENXBIO and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 4 1 2.86 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $63.57, suggesting a potential upside of 98.72%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.83%. Given REGENXBIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -90.05% -31.31% -19.59% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

