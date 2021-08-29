Reviewing Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) & Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

55.9% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -10.72% -13.69% -7.78% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Airspan Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $448.59 million 1.38 -$49.34 million ($1.79) -9.30 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airspan Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sierra Wireless and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 3 4 5 0 2.17 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $19.46, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats Airspan Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.