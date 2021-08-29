Reviewing Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tarena International alerts:

This table compares Tarena International and Zovio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $290.86 million 0.29 -$117.49 million N/A N/A Zovio $397.12 million 0.21 -$48.95 million $0.27 9.15

Zovio has higher revenue and earnings than Tarena International.

Volatility & Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International N/A N/A N/A Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tarena International and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zovio has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 153.04%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Tarena International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zovio beats Tarena International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.