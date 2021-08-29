Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Revolve Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Revolve Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Revolve Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,031 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,825 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Revolve Group stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

