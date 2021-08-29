Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,835 shares of company stock worth $7,598,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rexnord by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rexnord by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 705,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rexnord by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXN opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $62.50.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

