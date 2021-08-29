Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,197,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161,851 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Chevron worth $334,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,281,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

