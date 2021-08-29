Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,678 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $214,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 243,575 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,587. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

