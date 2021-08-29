Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,289 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Broadcom worth $312,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $10.20 on Friday, hitting $495.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.70 and a fifty-two week high of $496.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $477.91. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

