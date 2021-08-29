Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.18 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,177,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $51.27 on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,623.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,890.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.