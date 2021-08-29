Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.37 Billion Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 229,452 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Facebook worth $1,369,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

