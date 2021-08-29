Rhumbline Advisers Has $181.11 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,925 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Caterpillar worth $181,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 40,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.83. 2,511,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

