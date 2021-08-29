Rhumbline Advisers Has $224.37 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,017 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $224,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,194. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.54. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

