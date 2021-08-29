Rhumbline Advisers Has $243.86 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223,034 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $243,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.60. 6,863,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

