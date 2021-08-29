Rhumbline Advisers Has $247.28 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,665 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $247,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,010,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,461,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $231.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

