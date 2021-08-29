Rhumbline Advisers Has $268.78 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 102,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of QUALCOMM worth $268,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.