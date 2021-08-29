Rhumbline Advisers Has $302.59 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 72,360 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of McDonald’s worth $302,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $237.48. 1,784,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.