Rhumbline Advisers Has $342.97 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Netflix worth $342,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NFLX stock traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. 3,252,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

