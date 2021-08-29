Rhumbline Advisers Has $359.93 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 58,797 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of salesforce.com worth $359,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $266.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,992,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

