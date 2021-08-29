Rhumbline Advisers Has $528.68 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 152,608 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of The Walt Disney worth $528,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

