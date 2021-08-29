Rhumbline Advisers Has $656.61 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,330 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $656,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,389,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,038,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $455.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

