Rhumbline Advisers Has $776.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,989,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $776,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 131,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 303,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,255,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

