Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Applied Materials worth $220,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 311,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 386,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,413,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

