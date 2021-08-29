Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,890 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $174,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of DE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $207.77 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

