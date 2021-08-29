Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,498,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,772 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $256,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. 5,965,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

