Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109,205 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 101,351 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Abbott Laboratories worth $360,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.
In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
