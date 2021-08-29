Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,843,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,011 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $309,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. 16,873,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,328,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

