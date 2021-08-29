Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of The Charles Schwab worth $191,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $75.84. 4,691,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.