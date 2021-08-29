Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of AbbVie worth $302,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. 4,279,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

