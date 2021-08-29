Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $171,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,852 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $8.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $632.40. The stock had a trading volume of 821,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $635.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

