Rhumbline Advisers Sells 146,908 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,922,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146,908 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Visa worth $683,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.72. The firm has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

