Rhumbline Advisers Sells 154,415 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,415 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of PepsiCo worth $345,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 96,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 289,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,834,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,506,000 after acquiring an additional 237,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.