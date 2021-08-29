Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,736 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of American Tower worth $243,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $21,395,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in American Tower by 6.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in American Tower by 13.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.50. The stock had a trading volume of 882,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

