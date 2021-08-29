Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,654 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of BlackRock worth $224,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 153.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

Shares of BLK traded up $19.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $954.94. The stock had a trading volume of 454,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,263. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $891.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $955.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

