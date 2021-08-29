Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,916 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Intuit worth $218,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $13.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,422. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.43. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

