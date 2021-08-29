Rhumbline Advisers Sells 352,022 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 352,022 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Comcast worth $478,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 283.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $59.40. 13,129,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,887,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.