Rhumbline Advisers Sells 360,211 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,944,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360,211 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Exxon Mobil worth $438,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. 15,822,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The stock has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

