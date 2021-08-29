Rhumbline Advisers Sells 362,612 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,254,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 362,612 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Intel worth $407,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,269,530. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.