Rhumbline Advisers Sells 39,266 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 39,266 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of The Boeing worth $202,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. 7,684,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,793,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

