Rhumbline Advisers Sells 67,568 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $319,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.06. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.