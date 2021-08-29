Rhumbline Advisers Sells 68,918 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Eli Lilly and worth $309,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.75. 1,839,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,862. The stock has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.