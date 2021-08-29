Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,904 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $575,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after acquiring an additional 522,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $418.76. 1,621,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $394.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

