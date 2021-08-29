Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 387,920 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $385,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,826,000 after buying an additional 296,423 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. 14,795,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

