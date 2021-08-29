Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $257,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.