Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Richards Packaging Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income Company Profile
