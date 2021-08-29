Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.