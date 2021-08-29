Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

