Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Raised by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,629 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 1.8% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Rio Tinto Group worth $79,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $75.83. 1,817,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.