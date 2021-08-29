RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7672 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

